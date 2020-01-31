Has Splunk (SPLK) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Splunk (SPLK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Splunk is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SPLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPLK's full-year earnings has moved 2.27% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SPLK has returned 5.96% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 5.26% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Splunk is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SPLK belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 92 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.97% this year, meaning that SPLK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track SPLK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

