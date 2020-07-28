Has SpartanNash (SPTN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has SpartanNash (SPTN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

SpartanNash is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 207 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SPTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPTN's full-year earnings has moved 44.02% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SPTN has returned 63.48% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 23.82% on average. This means that SpartanNash is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SPTN belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.62% this year, meaning that SPTN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to SPTN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

