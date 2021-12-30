Has S&P Global (SPGI) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. S&P Global (SPGI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

S&P Global is one of 277 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. S&P Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPGI's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, SPGI has returned 44.4% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 24.3%. This means that S&P Global is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, SPS Commerce (SPSC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.8%.

In SPS Commerce's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, S&P Global belongs to the Business - Information Services industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.2% so far this year, meaning that SPGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, SPS Commerce falls under the Business - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 29 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +97.2%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track S&P Global and SPS Commerce. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.