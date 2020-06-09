Has Southwestern Energy (SWN) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Southwestern Energy (SWN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Southwestern Energy is one of 276 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SWN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWN's full-year earnings has moved 12.64% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SWN has moved about 57.03% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -23.44%. This means that Southwestern Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SWN belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 64 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 27.46% so far this year, so SWN is performing better in this area.

SWN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

