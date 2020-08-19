Has Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sorrento Therapeutics is one of 901 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SRNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRNE's full-year earnings has moved 747.22% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SRNE has gained about 263.31% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.37%. This means that Sorrento Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SRNE belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.57% so far this year, meaning that SRNE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SRNE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

