Has Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sorrento Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 904 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SRNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRNE's full-year earnings has moved 3.37% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, SRNE has returned 118.34% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.18% on average. This shows that Sorrento Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SRNE belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.40% so far this year, so SRNE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on SRNE as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

