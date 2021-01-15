Has Sony (SNE) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Sony (SNE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SNE and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Sony is one of 250 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNE's full-year earnings has moved 67.06% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SNE has moved about 2.29% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 0.07% on average. This shows that Sony is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SNE belongs to the Audio Video Production industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.26% this year, meaning that SNE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to SNE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

