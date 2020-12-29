Has Sony (SNE) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Sony (SNE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sony is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNE's full-year earnings has moved 65.90% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SNE has moved about 44.04% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 15.21%. This means that Sony is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SNE belongs to the Audio Video Production industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 38.75% so far this year, so SNE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to SNE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

