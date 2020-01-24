Has Sony (SNE) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Sony (SNE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sony is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 241 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNE's full-year earnings has moved 12.06% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SNE has gained about 6.75% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.68%. This means that Sony is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SNE is a member of the Audio Video Production industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.84% this year, meaning that SNE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SNE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

