Has Sony (SNE) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Sony (SNE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sony is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 243 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNE's full-year earnings has moved 8.44% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SNE has returned about 35.23% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 23.23% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Sony is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SNE belongs to the Audio Video Production industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.74% so far this year, so SNE is performing better in this area.

SNE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

