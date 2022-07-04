Has Sonoco (SON) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Sonoco (SON) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sonoco is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sonoco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SON's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SON has returned about 1.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -24.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Sonoco is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tenaris S.A. (TS). The stock is up 22.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Tenaris S.A.'s current year EPS has increased 25.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Sonoco belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.4% so far this year, so SON is performing better in this area.

Tenaris S.A. however, belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #26. The industry has moved +9.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Sonoco and Tenaris S.A. as they could maintain their solid performance.

