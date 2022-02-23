Has Sonoco (SON) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sonoco (SON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sonoco is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sonoco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SON's full-year earnings has moved 20.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SON has moved about 1.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -10.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Sonoco is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.5%.

The consensus estimate for Tenaris S.A.'s current year EPS has increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sonoco is a member of the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.6% this year, meaning that SON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tenaris S.A. belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved +8.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Sonoco and Tenaris S.A. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

