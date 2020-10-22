Has SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SEDG and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

SolarEdge Technologies is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 257 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SEDG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG's full-year earnings has moved 7.56% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SEDG has returned about 194.03% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -43.01%. As we can see, SolarEdge Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SEDG belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 150.74% so far this year, so SEDG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on SEDG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

