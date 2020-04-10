Has SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SolarEdge Technologies is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SEDG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEDG's full-year earnings has moved 13.35% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, SEDG has returned 1.63% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -39.30% on a year-to-date basis. This means that SolarEdge Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SEDG is a member of the Solar industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.82% so far this year, meaning that SEDG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to SEDG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

