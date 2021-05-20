Has Sleep Number (SNBR) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Sleep Number (SNBR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sleep Number is one of 251 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SNBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNBR's full-year earnings has moved 11.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SNBR has moved about 25.74% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.48%. This means that Sleep Number is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, SNBR is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.21% this year, meaning that SNBR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track SNBR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

