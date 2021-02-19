Has Sleep Number (SNBR) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Sleep Number (SNBR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SNBR and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Sleep Number is one of 251 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SNBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNBR's full-year earnings has moved 38.83% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, SNBR has moved about 48.11% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 4.49%. As we can see, Sleep Number is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, SNBR belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.62% this year, meaning that SNBR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to SNBR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

