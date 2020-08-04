Has Slack Technologies (WORK) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Slack Technologies (WORK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WORK and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Slack Technologies is one of 194 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. WORK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WORK's full-year earnings has moved 4.92% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, WORK has gained about 35.68% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 1.33%. This means that Slack Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, WORK belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 61 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.82% so far this year, so WORK is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on WORK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

