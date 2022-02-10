Has Skyline (SKY) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Skyline (SKY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Skyline is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Skyline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKY's full-year earnings has moved 14.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SKY has gained about 0.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -10.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Skyline is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Weyerhaeuser (WY). The stock is up 3.4% year-to-date.

In Weyerhaeuser's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 52.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Skyline is a member of the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.1% this year, meaning that SKY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Weyerhaeuser falls under the Building Products - Wood industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.1%.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Skyline and Weyerhaeuser as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

