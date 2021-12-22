Has Sirius XM (SIRI) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Sirius XM (SIRI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sirius XM is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sirius XM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIRI's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SIRI has moved about 0.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 12.2% on average. This shows that Sirius XM is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Whirlpool (WHR). The stock is up 22.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Whirlpool's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sirius XM belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.2% so far this year, so SIRI is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Whirlpool, however, belongs to the Household Appliances industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #115. The industry has moved -64.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Sirius XM and Whirlpool. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

