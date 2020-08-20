Has Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Silvercorp Metals (SVM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SVM and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Silvercorp Metals is one of 236 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SVM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SVM's full-year earnings has moved 17.65% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SVM has returned about 36.68% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 2.02% on average. As we can see, Silvercorp Metals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SVM belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.56% so far this year, so SVM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to SVM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

