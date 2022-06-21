Has SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has SilverBow Resources (SBOW) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

SilverBow Resources is one of 254 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SilverBow Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBOW's full-year earnings has moved 67% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SBOW has returned about 64.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 18.9%. As we can see, SilverBow Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 160%.

Over the past three months, NexTier Oilfield Solutions' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 276%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, SilverBow Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.6% this year, meaning that SBOW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved -1.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track SilverBow Resources and NexTier Oilfield Solutions. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

