Has Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Silgan Holdings (SLGN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Silgan Holdings is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SLGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SLGN's full-year earnings has moved 18.25% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SLGN has gained about 21.27% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 1.15% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Silgan Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SLGN belongs to the Containers - Metal and Glass industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.72% so far this year, so SLGN is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Industrial Products sector will want to keep a close eye on SLGN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

