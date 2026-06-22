Has Signet Jewelers (SIG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Signet (SIG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Signet is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Signet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SIG has returned 6.5% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 0.3%. This means that Signet is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is PC Connection (CNXN). The stock is up 22.2% year-to-date.

In PC Connection's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Signet is a member of the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.1% so far this year, so SIG is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, PC Connection falls under the Retail - Computer Hardware industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #5. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +22.2%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Signet and PC Connection. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.