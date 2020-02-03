Has Signet Jewelers (SIG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Signet Jewelers is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 215 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 17.99% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SIG has returned about 11.82% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.31%. This means that Signet Jewelers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SIG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.22% so far this year, so SIG is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on SIG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

