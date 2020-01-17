Has Signet Jewelers (SIG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Signet Jewelers (SIG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Signet Jewelers is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 217 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 17.99% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SIG has gained about 38.59% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 2.22% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Signet Jewelers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SIG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.44% so far this year, so SIG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SIG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

