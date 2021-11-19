Has Signet Jewelers (SIG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Signet Jewelers (SIG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Signet Jewelers is one of 221 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Signet Jewelers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 46.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SIG has gained about 302.6% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 1.8%. As we can see, Signet Jewelers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, Signet Jewelers belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 105.4% so far this year, so SIG is performing better in this area.

