Has SIGMA LITHIUM (SGML) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sigma Lithium Corporation is one of 664 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sigma Lithium Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGML's full-year earnings has moved 18.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, SGML has returned 44% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 28.9% on average. As we can see, Sigma Lithium Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Super Micro Computer (SMCI). The stock is up 8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Super Micro Computer's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 51.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Sigma Lithium Corporation belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 37.6% so far this year, so SGML is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Super Micro Computer falls under the Computer- Storage Devices industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -20.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Sigma Lithium Corporation and Super Micro Computer as they could maintain their solid performance.

