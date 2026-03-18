Has Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sierra Bancorp is one of 847 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Sierra Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSRR's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BSRR has returned 0.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 4.6% on average. As we can see, Sierra Bancorp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.7%.

The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Sierra Bancorp belongs to the Banks - West industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.3% so far this year, meaning that BSRR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #31. The industry has moved -11% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Sierra Bancorp and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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