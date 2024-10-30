Has The Shyft Group (SHYF) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has The Shyft Group (SHYF) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Shyft Group is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. The Shyft Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHYF's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SHYF has returned 7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -6.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that The Shyft Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Tesla (TSLA) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.4%.

In Tesla's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, The Shyft Group is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 51 individual companies and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 25.1% this year, meaning that SHYF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tesla belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #183. The industry has moved -4.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on The Shyft Group and Tesla as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

