Has Shopify (SHOP) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Shopify (SHOP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Shopify is one of 632 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SHOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOP's full-year earnings has moved 15.52% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SHOP has returned about 8.15% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 7.23%. This shows that Shopify is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, SHOP is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #128 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.14% so far this year, so SHOP is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to SHOP as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.