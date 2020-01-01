Has Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Shoe Carnival (SCVL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SCVL and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Shoe Carnival is one of 217 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SCVL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCVL's full-year earnings has moved 3.77% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SCVL has moved about 11.25% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have an average of 0%. This means that Shoe Carnival is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SCVL belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to SCVL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

