Has Sharps Compliance (SMED) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Sharps Compliance (SMED) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sharps Compliance is one of 220 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SMED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMED's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SMED has returned 76.78% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 24.69% on average. As we can see, Sharps Compliance is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, SMED belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.88% so far this year, so SMED is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track SMED. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

