Has SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

SharkNinja, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SharkNinja, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SN's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SN has gained about 101.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 4.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that SharkNinja, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Traeger (COOK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 28.2%.

In Traeger's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 41.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, SharkNinja, Inc. is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.3% this year, meaning that SN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Traeger falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #137. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.2%.

SharkNinja, Inc. and Traeger could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Traeger, Inc. (COOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.