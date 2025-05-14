Has Sendas Distribuidora (ASAIY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAIY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAIY's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ASAIY has returned 102.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 4%. This means that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.5%.

In Capcom Co., Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.8% so far this year, so ASAIY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Capcom Co., Ltd. belongs to the Gaming industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #145. The industry has moved -0.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR and Capcom Co., Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

