Has Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 287 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAI's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ASAI has gained about 43.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 19% on average. This shows that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is K12 (LRN). The stock is up 11.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for K12's current year EPS has increased 23.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 26.9% this year, meaning that ASAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

K12, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #104. The industry has moved -5.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR and K12 as they could maintain their solid performance.

