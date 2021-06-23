Has Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Select Medical Holdings (SEM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SEM and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Select Medical Holdings is one of 1016 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEM's full-year earnings has moved 15.06% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SEM has returned about 50.83% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.85% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Select Medical Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SEM belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.71% so far this year, so SEM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SEM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.