Has Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Select Medical Holdings (SEM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Select Medical Holdings is one of 1017 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEM's full-year earnings has moved 15.06% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SEM has returned about 44.40% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.42%. This shows that Select Medical Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SEM belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.98% so far this year, meaning that SEM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SEM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

