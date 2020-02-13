Has Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Select Medical Holdings (SEM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Select Medical Holdings is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEM's full-year earnings has moved 2.96% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SEM has returned about 8.48% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.60%. This means that Select Medical Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, SEM belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.42% so far this year, so SEM is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SEM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

