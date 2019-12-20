Has Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Select Medical Holdings (SEM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Select Medical Holdings is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 883 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEM's full-year earnings has moved 6.19% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, SEM has gained about 47.30% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 10.31% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Select Medical Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SEM belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.16% so far this year, so SEM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SEM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

