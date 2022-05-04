Has SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has SeaWorld (SEAS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

SeaWorld is one of 286 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SeaWorld is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEAS' full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SEAS has returned 4.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -24.5%. As we can see, SeaWorld is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Target Hospitality (TH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 110.4%.

In Target Hospitality's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 55.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, SeaWorld belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.6% so far this year, so SEAS is performing better in this area. Target Hospitality is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on SeaWorld and Target Hospitality as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

