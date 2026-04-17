Has Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is one of 100 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHIP's full-year earnings has moved 49.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SHIP has returned 57.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 8.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Teekay Tankers (TNK). The stock has returned 39.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers' current year EPS has increased 44.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.1% so far this year, meaning that SHIP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp and Teekay Tankers as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.