Has Sea Limited Sponsored (SE) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Sea Limited Sponsored (SE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sea Limited Sponsored is a member of our Finance group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SE's full-year earnings has moved 11.34% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SE has moved about 56.42% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 25.86% on average. As we can see, Sea Limited Sponsored is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, SE belongs to the Financial - Investment Funds industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on SE as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

