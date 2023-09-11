Has Screen Holdings (DINRF) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 633 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Screen Holdings Co., Ltd is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DINRF's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DINRF has moved about 54.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 39.2%. This means that Screen Holdings Co., Ltd is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Carrier Global (CARR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 42.2%.

The consensus estimate for Carrier Global's current year EPS has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Screen Holdings Co., Ltd belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 124.9% so far this year, so DINRF is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Carrier Global, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #154. The industry has moved +19.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Screen Holdings Co., Ltd and Carrier Global as they could maintain their solid performance.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

