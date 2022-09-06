Has Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Scorpio Tankers (STNG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Scorpio Tankers is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 143 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Scorpio Tankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STNG's full-year earnings has moved 132.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, STNG has gained about 233.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -14.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Scorpio Tankers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Universal Logistics (ULH) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 89.8%.

Over the past three months, Universal Logistics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Scorpio Tankers belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.5% so far this year, meaning that STNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Universal Logistics falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #36. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -19.6%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Scorpio Tankers and Universal Logistics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





