Has Scientific Games (SGMS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Scientific Games (SGMS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Scientific Games is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SGMS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGMS's full-year earnings has moved 15.51% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SGMS has returned 7.82% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 7.65%. This means that Scientific Games is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SGMS is a member of the Computer - Services industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.49% so far this year, so SGMS is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on SGMS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.