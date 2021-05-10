Has Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.'s (NYSE:SWM) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 18% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Schweitzer-Mauduit International's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Schweitzer-Mauduit International is:

13% = US$83m ÷ US$653m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.13.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Schweitzer-Mauduit International seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Despite the moderate return on equity, Schweitzer-Mauduit International has posted a net income growth of 2.0% over the past five years. So, there could be some other factors at play that could be impacting the company's growth. For instance, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Schweitzer-Mauduit International's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.3% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:SWM Past Earnings Growth May 10th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Schweitzer-Mauduit International's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Schweitzer-Mauduit International Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 63% (or a retention ratio of 37%), most of Schweitzer-Mauduit International's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Additionally, Schweitzer-Mauduit International has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Schweitzer-Mauduit International has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

