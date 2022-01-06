Has Schneider National (SNDR) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Schneider National (SNDR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Schneider National is one of 140 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Schneider National is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNDR's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SNDR has gained about 0.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 0.2% on average. This means that Schneider National is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, United Parcel Service (UPS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.1%.

The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service's current year EPS has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Schneider National is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.5% so far this year, meaning that SNDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

United Parcel Service, however, belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #12. The industry has moved +0.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Schneider National and United Parcel Service. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.