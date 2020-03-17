Has SARTORIUS (SARTF) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. SARTORIUS (SARTF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SARTF and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

SARTORIUS is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 899 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SARTF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SARTF's full-year earnings has moved 1.95% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SARTF has moved about 13.85% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 21.21% on average. This means that SARTORIUS is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SARTF belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.59% so far this year, so SARTF is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to SARTF as it looks to continue its solid performance.

