Has Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SPNS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPNS's full-year earnings has moved 1.18% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, SPNS has gained about 8.09% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 3% on average. As we can see, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, SPNS belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.86% so far this year, so SPNS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

SPNS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

