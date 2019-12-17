Has Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SPNS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPNS's full-year earnings has moved 5.19% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SPNS has gained about 99.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 32.83% on average. This means that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SPNS belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 44.22% so far this year, so SPNS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to SPNS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

